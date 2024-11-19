Summarize Simplifying... In short Kailash Gahlot has left the AAP, with party leader Kejriwal stating that Gahlot is free to go wherever he pleases.

However, AAP alleges that the BJP is pressuring Gahlot to leave, using the threat of ED and CBI investigations as leverage, a move they believe is a strategic play ahead of the Delhi elections.

Here's what Kailash Gahlot said on why he quit AAP

By Snehil Singh 07:44 pm Nov 19, 202407:44 pm

What's the story Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Kailash Gahlot, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move came a day after he resigned from his ministerial position and party membership. In his resignation letter, Gahlot expressed concerns that AAP's political ambitions had overshadowed its commitment to the people. He highlighted unfulfilled promises, such as the failure to clean the Yamuna River, as key issues.:

Gahlot said his decision to quit AAP wasn't overnight but had been brewing for a long time with the dilution of values and principles in the party. He also spoke about controversies like Arvind Kejriwal's new official bungalow, wondering if AAP still stood for the common man. Despite all this, Gahlot stressed he had no personal issues with any party leaders or Chief Minister Atishi over portfolio allocations.

Responding to Gahlot's exit, Kejriwal said, "He is free, he can go wherever he wants." On the other hand, AAP still alleged that BJP is pressuring Gahlot to leave by using the threat of ED and CBI investigations. Senior AAP leaders alleged that this is BJP's strategy ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections.