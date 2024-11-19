Summarize Simplifying... In short Ahead of Maharashtra's elections, BJP leader Tawde is accused of distributing cash to influence the vote, sparking a confrontation led by BVA MLA Kshitij Thakur.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule questioned the cash source, leading to an FIR against Tawde.

The BJP dismissed the allegations, calling for an investigation and review of hotel CCTV footage.

This incident has intensified political tensions, with factions of Shiv Sena and NCP on opposite sides and accusations of "vote jihad" or "dharma yudh" being thrown around. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maharashtra goes to polls today

BJP leader accused of distributing cash ahead of Maharashtra polls

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:50 pm Nov 19, 202405:50 pm

What's the story In a dramatic turn of events, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Vinod Tawde and BJP candidate Rajan Naik of distributing ₹5 crore to influence voters in Maharashtra. The allegations came just hours before the state goes to polls. Viral videos show BVA supporters waving currency notes and claiming they found cash-filled envelopes and diaries at a hotel in Virar, Palghar district.

Confrontation and call

BVA confronts Tawde, Congress calls for action

BVA MLA Kshitij Thakur led a group of supporters to the hotel to confront Tawde. The Congress party has released a video of this confrontation, accusing the BJP of using "money power" to influence the election. The party has demanded strict action from the Election Commission against these alleged malpractices.

Questions and FIR

NCP leader questions cash source, FIR filed against Tawde

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule was surprised at Tawde's alleged involvement in the cash distribution scandal. She asked where did he get such a huge amount of cash post-demonetization. The Election Commission has now filed an FIR against Tawde over these allegations. Kiran Kulkarni, Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, confirmed they received a complaint and promised necessary action.

Counterclaim

BJP dismisses allegations as 'baseless,' calls for investigation

The BJP has rubbished these allegations as "baseless," calling them a political stunt by the BVA a day before elections. The party has demanded an investigation by the Election Commission and a review of the hotel's CCTV footage. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed what she saw as unequal scrutiny on BJP leaders as opposed to Uddhav Thackeray, asking when action would be taken against Tawde.

Rising tensions

Incident intensifies political tensions ahead of elections

The incident has deepened the political divide in Maharashtra ahead of Wednesday's elections. In the last elections, the NDA alliance had won 161 of 288 seats but had split over leadership issues. This election has factions of Shiv Sena and NCP on opposite sides after recent upheavals. The Congress slammed BJP leaders for allegedly buying elections with money, while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked if this was "vote jihad or dharma yudh," phrases used by BJP leaders during their campaign.