Summarize Simplifying... In short UP Governor Anandiben Patel stirred online debate by claiming that Kumbhakarna, a character from Hindu mythology, was a technocrat, not a long sleeper.

She suggested that Kumbhakarna was ordered by his brother Ravana to stay hidden for six months to keep his technological work secret.

This unconventional interpretation of the mythological figure sparked mixed reactions on social media. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

UP Governor made some shocking claims about Kumbhakarna

'Kumbhakarna was technocrat, not a long sleeper': UP governor Anandiben

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:58 pm Nov 19, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has made some shocking claims about Kumbhakarna, a character from the Hindu epic Ramayana. She proposed that Kumbhakarna wasn't a long sleeper but a technocrat who secretly developed machines during his alleged six-month slumber periods. "It has been put before us that Kumbhakarna used to sleep for six months and would stay awake for six months. However, this is not true," she said at an event recently.

Technological secrecy

Kumbhakarna's technological endeavors were a secret: Patel

Further, Patel claimed Kumbhakarna was asked by his brother Ravana, the demon king of Lanka, to stay hidden for six months. This was done to keep his technological work a secret. "Ravana had ordered Kumbhakarna to not come out for six months as this work (of making machines) has to be done secretly in the laboratory," she added.

Online reaction

Patel's claims about Kumbhakarna spark online debate

Patel's remarks drew mixed reactions online. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate posted a video of Patel's speech on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting its delivery at the university event. "This esoteric knowledge was given to the university students at the convocation ceremony," Shrinate wrote along with the video clip.