'Kumbhakarna was technocrat, not a long sleeper': UP governor Anandiben
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has made some shocking claims about Kumbhakarna, a character from the Hindu epic Ramayana. She proposed that Kumbhakarna wasn't a long sleeper but a technocrat who secretly developed machines during his alleged six-month slumber periods. "It has been put before us that Kumbhakarna used to sleep for six months and would stay awake for six months. However, this is not true," she said at an event recently.
Kumbhakarna's technological endeavors were a secret: Patel
Further, Patel claimed Kumbhakarna was asked by his brother Ravana, the demon king of Lanka, to stay hidden for six months. This was done to keep his technological work a secret. "Ravana had ordered Kumbhakarna to not come out for six months as this work (of making machines) has to be done secretly in the laboratory," she added.
Patel's claims about Kumbhakarna spark online debate
Patel's remarks drew mixed reactions online. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate posted a video of Patel's speech on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting its delivery at the university event. "This esoteric knowledge was given to the university students at the convocation ceremony," Shrinate wrote along with the video clip.