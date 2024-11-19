Summarize Simplifying... In short UP AIMIM chief, Ali, has sparked controversy by accusing authorities of favoring Kanwariyas, who he claims block highways for extended periods during the Sawan season.

'Create ruckus...': UP AIMIM chief's statement on Kanwariyas sparks row

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:12 pm Nov 19, 202403:12 pm

What's the story Shaukat Ali, the Uttar Pradesh president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has stirred a controversy with his comments on Kanwariyas, Moneycontrol.in reported. At a public meeting in Kundarki, he called these Hindu pilgrims "hooligans" and claimed they "smoke chillum and cause ruckus by drinking alcohol" during their yatra. He also slammed the "preferential treatment" given to Kanwar pilgrims.

Infrastructure concerns

Ali questions road blockages during Sawan season

Ali alleged that national highways remained blocked for hours during the Sawan season by Kanwar pilgrims. He specifically referred to the roads from Moradabad, Bareilly to Ghaziabad being blocked for a month this year and two months last year. Comparing it with restrictions on offering namaz, he asked why Kanwariyas are allowed to block roads while others face bans for short prayers.

Alleged favoritism

Ali accuses authorities of favoring Kanwariyas

Further, Ali accused the authorities of appeasing Kanwariyas, alleging that police "apply ointment on their feet and shower flowers on them from helicopters." He said despite their ruckus, breaking vehicles, they get preferential treatment. The AIMIM leader stressed public infrastructure isn't privately funded, saying "These roads were not built from the personal funds of Yogi Adityanath ji, Narendra Modi ji or Amit Shah."

Political backlash

BJP spokesperson labels AIMIM's ideology as 'poisonous'

Ali's remarks have elicited a response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Party spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said that the AIMIM's ideology "poisonous." Tripathi also questioned the silence of opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party and the Congress on Ali's statement. He asserted that "Hindu society will not accept indecent comments against Kanwar pilgrims."