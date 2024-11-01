Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has accused Hemant Soren of age fraud, citing inconsistencies in his election affidavits.

Soren's opponent, Gamaliel Hembram, has lodged a complaint with the election commission.

Soren's opponent, Gamaliel Hembram, has lodged a complaint with the election commission.

Despite these allegations, the JMM remains confident about the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, which will take place in two phases on November 13 and November 20.

Soren's age was mentioned as 42 in 2019

BJP accuses Hemant Soren of age fraud, cites election affidavits

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren of giving contradictory information in his election affidavits. The party highlighted that Soren's age was mentioned as 42 in his 2019 nomination papers but was mentioned as 49 in the 2024 documents. Pointing out this alleged discrepancy, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "JMM means 'Jhol, Muslim appeasement and Mafia.' The JMM government which has set new standards of corruption is now doing corruption in affidavits also."

Complaint filed

BJP leader criticizes Soren's party, files complaint

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo also called out the discrepancy, asking, "How can he be 45 in 2021 and 49 in 2024?" BJP candidate and Soren's opponent from Barhet, Gamaliel Hembram, has now filed a complaint with election commission officer Gautam Bhagat over the matter. The JMM has rubbished these allegations as politically motivated. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said, "We do not hide anything. All documents are clear and verified."

JMM's response

JMM dismisses allegations, expresses confidence in upcoming elections

Mahua Maji, a Rajya Sabha MP from the JMM, said she was confident her party will win the upcoming elections despite the BJP's accusations. Jharkhand will go to the polls in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections will be announced on November 23. The electoral process will involve 2.60 crore voters with 81 seats of the Jharkhand Assembly at stake.