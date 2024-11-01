Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite Delhi's air quality remaining "very poor" post-Diwali, Environment Minister Gopal Rai commended citizens for their responsible celebrations, which he believes curbed pollution from escalating to "severe" levels.

Rai announced plans for increased water sprinkling to further control pollution, a move criticized by the BJP as political drama.

Prior to Diwali, Rai had imposed a comprehensive ban on firecrackers due to worsening air quality.

'Anti-Hindu' AAP government to blame for Delhi pollution: BJP

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:04 pm Nov 01, 202402:04 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, calling it "anti-Hindu" and responsible for the city's perennial air pollution. The party blamed the pollution on alleged corruption in the administration and its failure to tackle stubble-burning incidents in Punjab. "If there's anyone to blame for Delhi's air pollution, then it is the corrupt and anti-Hindu AAP government," BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told news agency PTI.

Pollution update

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' post-Diwali

Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the "very poor" category after Diwali, with an AQI of 362 on Friday morning. However, Environment Minister Gopal Rai praised Delhiites for their responsible celebrations which he said prevented pollution levels from rising to "severe." He credited this to the collective efforts of citizens and government departments, especially their transition to lighting diyas instead of bursting firecrackers.

Pollution control

Rai announces measures to control pollution, BJP criticizes

Rai hoped that by next year, more people would stay away from firecrackers. He also announced more water sprinkling across Delhi to control pollution levels further. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded 24-hour average AQI of 330 on Thursday, higher than previous years. But the BJP slammed these measures with senior leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accusing Delhi government of creating political drama over fireworks pollution.

Pre-Diwali scenario

Pre-Diwali air quality deteriorates, comprehensive ban on firecrackers

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi's air quality had already worsened to "very poor," with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 418 in the "severe" category. The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) had warned that emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning could worsen conditions to "severe." In response, Rai had earlier issued a comprehensive ban on firecrackers in Delhi until January 1 and requested strict enforcement against violators.