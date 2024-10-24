Summarize Simplifying... In short A laborer from Uttar Pradesh was injured in a terrorist attack in Kashmir, marking the third assault on non-locals in a week.

The previous attack, captured on CCTV, showed two terrorists armed with an M4 carbine and an AK-47 at a workers' camp for seven minutes, resulting in the death of six laborers and a local doctor.

This camp is near the Z-Morh tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway.

The laborer's condition is currently stable

Uttar Pradesh laborer injured in terrorist attack in Kashmir

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:16 am Oct 24, 202410:16 am

What's the story A Uttar Pradesh-based laborer, identified as Shubam Kumar, was shot and injured by terrorists on Thursday in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The attack occurred in Tral's Batagund village where Kumar was shot in the arm. He was immediately rushed to a hospital after the incident where his condition is currently reported to be stable.

Rising violence

Third attack on non-local workers in a week

This is the third attack on non-locals in Kashmir in a week. On October 20, six non-local laborers and a local doctor were killed in Ganderbal district. The deadly assault took place at a construction site of APCO Infratech, which is building the Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway.

Attack analysis

CCTV footage reveals details of Ganderbal attack

CCTV footage from the Ganderbal attack revealed that two terrorists armed with an M4 carbine and an AK-47 stayed at the workers' camp for seven minutes. The camp is situated near an approach road to the Z-Morh tunnel, surrounded by barren mountains and the Srinagar-Leh national highway. On October 18, terrorists shot dead Ashok Kumar Chavan, a Bihar-based laborer, in Shopian district. Chavan's body was recovered with four bullet wounds from Wachi area of Zainpora.