Cyclone Dana: Odisha, Bengal on alert ahead of landfall

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:24 am Oct 24, 202409:24 am

What's the story Cyclone Dana is likely to hit the Odisha coast by Friday, between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rain in Odisha and West Bengal on Thursday and Friday. Wind speeds could reach up to 120km/h. Ahead of the cyclone's arrival, over 170 express and passenger trains have been canceled by the Eastern and South Eastern Railways.

Evacuation measures

Evacuation efforts underway in Odisha and West Bengal

Odisha is also gearing up to evacuate nearly 10 lakh people from coastal districts, with only 30% evacuated by Wednesday evening. In West Bengal, more than 1.14 lakh people have already been shifted to shelters. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also deployed 56 teams across five states, including Odisha and West Bengal.

Travel disruptions

Flight operations, ferry services suspended

Flight operations at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will be suspended for 15 hours from 6:00pm on Thursday. Bhubaneshwar airport will also suspend flight operations for 16 hours from 5:00pm on the same day. Ferry services in the Sunderbans area and across River Hooghly in Kolkata have also been canceled in light of the impending weather conditions.

Educational disruptions

Schools closed, exams postponed in Odisha and West Bengal

Schools and academic institutions in various districts of West Bengal will be shut from October 23 to October 26. In Odisha, all educational institutions will remain closed in 14 districts till October 25. The Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, which was scheduled for October 27, has been postponed in light of Cyclone Dana. A new exam date will be announced after seven days.

Emergency preparedness

Indian Coast Guard on high alert for Cyclone Dana

The Indian Coast Guard has been put on high alert, deploying vessels and aircraft for emergency response. Cyclone Dana was named by Qatar as per the World Meteorological Organization's naming system. "Dana" means 'generosity' in Arabic. The storm is expected to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal.