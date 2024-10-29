Nagpur man behind hoax bomb threats to airlines identified
The Nagpur Police have identified the suspect behind a series of hoax bomb threats that caused widespread panic and flight delays across India. They have identified the suspect as Jagdish Uikey, a 35-year-old man from Gondia, Maharashtra. The investigation, led by Deputy Comamissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Khedkar, linked Uikey to multiple threatening emails sent to high-profile government offices including the Prime Minister's Office, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde among others.
Uikey's threats escalate security measures nationwide
After Uikey's email on October 21, security was tightened at railway stations across the country. The Nagpur police also beefed up security outside Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence after Uikey threatened to protest there. He demanded a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a "secret terror code" he claimed to have deciphered.
Over 300 flights receive hoax bomb threats
In 13 days till October 26, over 300 flights in India got hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were made through social media. On October 22 alone, nearly 50 flights were affected, including those of IndiGo and Air India. "Uikey is currently on the run after these emails were traced back to him," a senior police official said. A special team has been formed to arrest him soon.
Delhi Police arrest another suspect for similar threats
In another case, Delhi Police arrested 25-year-old Shubham Upadhyay from Uttam Nagar for sending bomb threats to several flights and airlines. Upadhyay, who is unemployed, had dropped out of studies after clearing his 12th board exams. He allegedly sent two threatening posts on social media, targeting Delhi-bound flights. "We think he copied the schedule of a few flights and pasted them along with a threat saying there was a bomb on these planes," said a senior police officer.
Aviation ministry issues advisory amid hoax threats
The aviation ministry has issued an advisory asking airlines to report fake calls and messages immediately. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said strict action would be taken against those behind such threats. The safety of passengers continues to be a top priority for the ministry.