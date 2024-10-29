Summarize Simplifying... In short A man from Nagpur, identified as the source of over 300 hoax bomb threats to Indian flights, is currently on the run.

In a separate incident, Delhi Police arrested a 25-year-old for similar threats.

Amid these threats, the aviation ministry has issued an advisory for airlines to report fake threats immediately, assuring that passenger safety remains their top priority. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The suspect is a 35-year-old man from Gondia

Nagpur man behind hoax bomb threats to airlines identified

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:03 pm Oct 29, 202401:03 pm

What's the story The Nagpur Police have identified the suspect behind a series of hoax bomb threats that caused widespread panic and flight delays across India. They have identified the suspect as Jagdish Uikey, a 35-year-old man from Gondia, Maharashtra. The investigation, led by Deputy Comamissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Khedkar, linked Uikey to multiple threatening emails sent to high-profile government offices including the Prime Minister's Office, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde among others.

Security response

Uikey's threats escalate security measures nationwide

After Uikey's email on October 21, security was tightened at railway stations across the country. The Nagpur police also beefed up security outside Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence after Uikey threatened to protest there. He demanded a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a "secret terror code" he claimed to have deciphered.

Flight disruptions

Over 300 flights receive hoax bomb threats

In 13 days till October 26, over 300 flights in India got hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were made through social media. On October 22 alone, nearly 50 flights were affected, including those of IndiGo and Air India. "Uikey is currently on the run after these emails were traced back to him," a senior police official said. A special team has been formed to arrest him soon.

Second arrest

Delhi Police arrest another suspect for similar threats

In another case, Delhi Police arrested 25-year-old Shubham Upadhyay from Uttam Nagar for sending bomb threats to several flights and airlines. Upadhyay, who is unemployed, had dropped out of studies after clearing his 12th board exams. He allegedly sent two threatening posts on social media, targeting Delhi-bound flights. "We think he copied the schedule of a few flights and pasted them along with a threat saying there was a bomb on these planes," said a senior police officer.

Ministry action

Aviation ministry issues advisory amid hoax threats

The aviation ministry has issued an advisory asking airlines to report fake calls and messages immediately. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said strict action would be taken against those behind such threats. The safety of passengers continues to be a top priority for the ministry.