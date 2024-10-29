Summarize Simplifying... In short A woman died and 15 others fell ill after consuming momos from an unlicensed street stall in Hyderabad, India.

The stall, 'Delhi Momos', was found to be operating without a valid food safety license and under unsanitary conditions, leading to its immediate shutdown.

Hyderabad: 1 dead, 15 sickened after eating street momo

What's the story A tragic incident occurred in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, where a woman died and at least 22 others fell ill after eating momo from a local street stall. The deceased, identified as Reshma Begum (31), and her two daughters aged 12 and 14, fell ill on October 25. They suffered from severe food poisoning symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Family's delayed medical attention results in tragic death

Initially, Begum and her daughters hoped rest would cure their symptoms, but their condition deteriorated. They were rushed to the hospital on October 27, but sadly, Begum died on the way. Her daughters are still undergoing treatment at the hospital. The momo were bought from a stall named 'Delhi Momos' in Chintal Basti, run by six men from Bihar who started the business three months ago.

Unlicensed stall operators arrested following woman's death

After Begum's family members complained, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Banjara Hills police launched a probe into the vendor's operations. They found that the stall was functioning without a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license and in unhygienic conditions. Two people running the stall have been taken into custody by authorities.

Food samples collected for analysis, stall operations ceased

Food safety officials took samples from the stall for analysis and ordered an immediate shutdown of its operations. A police officer said "at least 20 other residents of nearby areas were hospitalized with similar complaints - all after having momo from the same stall." The GHMC has sought a detailed inquiry by Banjara Hills police to ascertain what killed Begum and sickened others.