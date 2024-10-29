Summarize Simplifying... In short The family of 10-year-old spiritual speaker, Abhinav Arora, who has amassed over 950,000 Instagram followers, has reported receiving death threats from the Bishnoi gang.

Known as "Bal Sant," Abhinav shares content on Hindu festivals and scripture recitations, and was recently recognized as India's Youngest Spiritual Orator.

Abhinav Arora is a 10-year-old spiritual influencer

10-year-old spiritual orator's family claims life threat from Bishnoi gang

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:46 am Oct 29, 202410:46 am

What's the story The family of 10-year-old spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora has claimed to have received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Delhi-based child influencer's mother Jyoti Arora said she is distressed over the matter, adding her son has done nothing but focused on his devotion. "Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats," she told news agency ANI.

Threat details

Family receives threatening call, message from Bishnoi gang

The family received a threatening call and message from the gang, warning that Abhinav would be killed. "We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav," she added.

Details

Who's Abhinav Arora

At just 10, Arora has gained followers in the spiritual circles, with over 950,000 Instagram followers. He shares content on Hindu festival celebrations, scripture recitations, and interactions with religious leaders. Recently honored as India's Youngest Spiritual Orator by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Abhinav is the son of entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Tarun Raj Arora. He is also popularly known as "Bal Sant."