Summarize Simplifying... In short A train in Haryana caught fire after a passenger's firecrackers exploded, possibly due to a short-circuit in an electrical appliance.

The incident resulted in minor injuries to four passengers who are now stable after receiving medical attention.

Authorities are investigating the incident, considering legal action against unidentified suspects, and have heightened security measures during the festival season.

The incident took place on Monday evening

Haryana: Passenger's firecrackers explode, moving train catches fire

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:22 am Oct 29, 202410:22 am

What's the story A moving train near Rohtak, Haryana, caught fire on Monday evening after a passenger burst firecrackers onboard. The incident took place when the train was on its way to Delhi via Sampla and Bahadurgarh from Jind. A portion of the train was quickly engulfed in smoke due to the blaze.

Passenger injuries

Firecracker explosion in moving train injures passengers

Initial investigations suggest a short-circuit in an electrical appliance may have caused the firecrackers to explode. A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said, "According to preliminary information, it is suspected that there was a short-circuit in an electrical appliance on the train and as a result, some firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger burst." The explosion involved a sulfur potash gun kept in a passenger's bag, which detonated due to pressure.

Firefighting response

Firefighters extinguish blaze, injured passengers hospitalized

The incident left at least four passengers with minor injuries, who were later rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be stable. Firefighters reached the spot near Sampla railway station in time and doused the flames. After the incident, the train was canceled and passengers were given alternative travel arrangements.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation underway, legal action considered against suspects

Authorities found a sack containing potash guns on the railway tracks near the spot. In light of increased security concerns during the festival season, railway authorities have launched a high-level probe and are contemplating action against unidentified suspects. Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura confirmed bomb squads were alerted after the explosion. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said, "The forensic team is on the job. Details will be clear after their initial report."