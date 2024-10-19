Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi is grappling with high pollution levels due to adverse weather conditions, with the India Meteorological Department predicting no respite until Sunday.

To combat the worsening air quality, the Delhi government has initiated measures like water-sprinkling operations, strict monitoring at construction sites, and deploying 200 anti-smog guns.

Residents are also urged to adopt eco-friendly practices like carpooling and avoiding burning waste. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog

Delhi wakes up to blanket of smog; AQI 'very poor'

By Chanshimla Varah 09:09 am Oct 19, 202409:09 am

What's the story Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeting to "very poor" levels. The AQI in areas like Anand Vihar touched 334, Bawana (366), Dwarka (343), Jahangirpuri (353), Mundka (372), Noida (226), and Faridabad (209). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has warned of severe respiratory illnesses due to prolonged exposure to such pollution levels, especially for vulnerable groups.

Weather forecast

Unfavorable weather conditions to persist, warns IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the ongoing adverse weather conditions fueling high pollution levels will persist at least till Sunday. The city's temperatures are also above normal, worsening the situation. Maximum temperatures are around 34-35 degrees Celsius while minimums are at 18 degrees Celsius. The weather patterns are contributing to stagnant air that traps pollutants, further deteriorating Delhi's air quality.

Twitter Post

Layer of smog seen in Akshardham

Pollution control

Delhi government initiates measures to combat pollution

In light of the deteriorating air quality, the Public Works Department started water-sprinkling operations across the capital on Saturday. The efforts are part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-I) to curb dust pollution. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has urged residents to adopt practices such as carpooling and avoiding burning crackers or waste to help reduce pollution levels in the city.

Pollution measures

Strict monitoring and anti-smog guns to fight dust pollution

The Delhi government has also stepped up monitoring at construction sites, implementing strict dust control measures and ensuring timely removal of construction and demolition waste. This waste contributes heavily to PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels, major contributors to dust pollution. To combat road dust further, 200 anti-smog guns will be deployed across major pollution hotspots in Delhi as part of a wider strategy to safeguard public health amid the worsening air pollution crisis.