The owner of a Delhi coaching center, where three students tragically drowned due to flooding, has been arrested.

The incident sparked outrage, leading to protests by students demanding accountability for the tragedy and stricter regulations for coaching centers.

The victims, identified as Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav, and Navin Delvin, were trapped in a flooded basement during heavy rain, with rescue efforts hampered by continuous rainfall and traffic bottlenecks.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening

Owner of Delhi coaching center where 3 students died arrested

By Chanshimla Varah 11:49 am Jul 28, 202411:49 am

What's the story The Delhi Police has arrested the owner and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Delhi after flooding in its basement killed three students. ﻿ The incident occurred on Saturday evening when heavy rain led to flooding in the Old Rajinder Nagar area. According to reports, the basement quickly filled with 10-12 feet of water after a nearby drain burst, leaving the students with no way out.

Rescue operations underway after coaching center floods

A faculty member also stated that when the flooding first began, a call to 112 was made, but traffic bottlenecks caused rescuers to arrive late. Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg stated that about 7:10pm on Saturday, they received a call regarding heavy rain in the Karol Bagh neighborhood, with reports of two or three students trapped in a flooded basement. When they arrived, they discovered that the basement was already flooded.

Victims were residents of Telangana, UP and Kerala

Initial efforts to pump out water were impeded by the continuous flow of rainwater into the basement. Ropes were also utilized to free the trapped students, but the floating furniture at the coaching center made the rescue effort more difficult, officials said. After the road water receded, they were able to lower the water level and retrieve the students' bodies. The three victims were identified as Tania Soni and Shreya Yadav, both 25, and Navin Delvin, 28.

Regulatory measures

Strict action ordered against violating coaching centers

Following the tragedy, a case was registered under sections 105, 106 (1), 115 (2), 290, and 35 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the coaching institute, the building's management, and those in charge of maintaining the drainage system. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi also ordered an immediate crackdown on coaching centers operating from basements, while Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi called for a magisterial inquiry into the incident and requested a report within 24 hours.

Student protests

Students demand accountability for coaching center tragedy

The tragedy has sparked widespread protests, with hundreds of students and locals demanding action against the coaching center and authorities for negligence. UPSC aspirant Yuvraj criticized both the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Rao IAS Study Centre for negligence, stating they should be held jointly liable for not ensuring safety measures. Another aspirant, Ankit Bhadana, expressed concern about trapped students, estimating that approximately 20-25 students were still inside with their whereabouts unknown.

