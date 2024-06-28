In brief Simplifying... In brief Record-breaking rainfall in Delhi caused widespread flooding, affecting even the homes of politicians like Shashi Tharoor and Atishi.

The downpour, the heaviest June rainfall since 1936, also led to a roof collapse at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, resulting in one death and five injuries.

Amidst the chaos, officials are working to manage the situation and ensure safety. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Delhi

Delhi rain floods houses of Shashi Tharoor, Atishi

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:13 pm Jun 28, 202404:13 pm

What's the story As heavy rain brought Delhi to a standstill, many MPs in the national capital for the ongoing Parliament session found themselves stranded due to waterlogging around their homes. In a post on X, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that his entire house was submerged under a foot of water. "Woke up to find my entire home under a foot of water...every room. Carpets and furniture, indeed anything on the ground, are ruined," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said in his post.

X post

Power switched off since 6am: Tharoor

Tharoor added, "Apparently, the stormwater drains in the neighborhood are all clogged, so the water had no place to go. And they switched off the electricity since 6am for fear of electrocuting people." However, Tharoor mentioned that the water was eventually pumped out of the streets, allowing him to reach Parliament on time.

Twitter Post

Read Tharoor's post here

Minister's plight

SP MP's staff carries him to his vehicle

The heavy rainfall also caused difficulties for Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, as the road outside his bungalow in the Lodhi Estate area was flooded. A video shared by news agency ANI showed Yadav's staff carrying him on their shoulders to reach his vehicle. "I had to do all this to go to Parliament...I have been talking to MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi] officials since 4:00am. Someone needs to bring a pump and remove the water," he said.

Twitter Post

Watch: SP's Ram Gopal Yadav being helped by his staff

Waterlogging

Atishi's house flooded

Additionally, Delhi Water Minister Atishi's residence was also flooded. Earlier in the day, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi staged a symbolic protest against the Aam Aadmi Party government by rowing an inflatable boat on a waterlogged street, highlighting the dire situation in the capital. Notably, torrential rainfall in Delhi-NCR since Thursday led to extensive waterlogging and severe traffic congestion on Friday morning.

88-year-old record broken

Delhi receives record breaking rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi received 228 mm of rainfall from 8:30am Thursday to 8:30am Friday—marking the highest 24-hour June rainfall since 1936, when 235.5 mm was recorded. Normally, Delhi sees an average of 80.6 mm of rain in June. The monsoon is set to arrive in Delhi in the next two to three days, the IMD said on Thursday.

Accident

Roof collapses at Delhi airport's Terminal-1

The heavy rain also led to a portion of the roof collapsing on cars at Terminal-1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport early in the morning, leading to one death and five injuries. "Heavy rain in early morning today has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of Terminal-1....flights to and from Terminal-1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for smooth operation of the flights," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in an X post.