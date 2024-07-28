In short Simplifying... In short Three students, Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav, and Navin Delvin, tragically lost their lives when a basement coaching center in Delhi flooded due to heavy rain.

In response, Mayor Oberoi has ordered an inquiry into the incident, promising severe action against any Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials found responsible.

Crackdown on basement coaching centers ordered

Crackdown on Delhi basement coaching centers after 3 students killed

By Chanshimla Varah 10:58 am Jul 28, 2024

What's the story Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered an immediate crackdown on coaching centers operating from basements following a tragic incident in which three civil service aspirants lost their lives due to flooding at Rau's IAS Study Circle. The victims were trapped for hours in the flooded basement coaching center after water suddenly entered during heavy rain. "Strict action should be taken against them immediately," Oberoi stated, referring to those centers violating building bylaws and norms.

Mayor orders inquiry into civic body's role in tragedy

Mayor Oberoi has also directed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials to launch an immediate inquiry to determine if any civic body officers were complicit in the tragedy. "Immediate enquiry to (be) conducted to identify if any officers of MCD are responsible for this tragedy. If any official is found guilty, the strongest possible action will be taken against them, under intimation to the undersigned," Oberoi stated in her directive.

Details emerge about victims of basement flooding tragedy

The three victims have been identified as Tania Soni and Shreya Yadav, both 25, and Navin Delvin, 28. They were residents of Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala. They were among the 30 students in the basement when heavy rain caused it to flood. DCP M Harshavardhan said it appeared that the basement got flooded quickly, trapping some people inside. "We are investigating how the entire basement was flooded," he added.

Delhi Fire Services received call around 7:10pm on Saturday

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg stated that about 7:10pm on Saturday, they received a call regarding heavy rain in the Karol Bagh neighborhood, with reports of two or three students trapped in a flooded basement. When they arrived, they discovered that the basement was flooded. Initial efforts to pump out water were impeded by the continuous flow of rainwater into the basement. After the road water receded, they were able to lower the water level and retrieve the bodies.

Case has been registered

A case has been registered under sections 105, 106 (1), 115 (2), 290, and 35 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the coaching institute, the building's management, and those in charge of maintaining the drainage system. Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi has also called for a magisterial inquiry into the incident and requested a report within 24 hours. She assured that anyone found guilty would not be spared.