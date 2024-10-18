Summarize Simplifying... In short Satyendar Jain, a top leader of the AAP party, has been granted bail in a money laundering case due to trial delays and his 18-month imprisonment.

Despite being unable to prove the source of the funds, Jain had previously received interim bail, which expired earlier this year.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022

AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets bail in money laundering case

By Chanshimla Varah 04:59 pm Oct 18, 202404:59 pm

What's the story A Delhi court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on charges of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The judge granted the relief on a bail bond ₹50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

Accused favorably suited for the relief: Judge

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trial will take long to start, let alone conclude, the accused is favorably suited for the relief," Special Judge Vishal Gogne said, as per PTI. Jain is the top fourth AAP leader, after Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, who has been granted bail in different cases.

Case stems from CBI's FIR

The case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Jain on the allegation that he acquired assets between February 2015 and May 2017 that he couldn't account for. The ED later filed a case against Jain based on the CBI's FIR, accusing him of laundering money through four firms purportedly related to him and in which he owned shares.

Jain was granted interim bail last year

According to the ED, Jain transferred money to Kolkata via hawala channel and received it back from shell companies in the form of accommodation entries, despite being unable to prove the source of the funds. Jain was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 26 last year, which expired on March 18 this year after the SC denied his regular bail request.