FIR, red entry against farmers who burn stubble: Haryana government

What's the story The Department of Agriculture, Haryana, has issued an order stating that an FIR will be registered against farmers who burn stubble. A red entry will also be made in their farm records restricting them from selling their crops in mandis through the e-Kharid portal for the next two seasons. 'Red entries' prevent affected individuals from selling or mortgaging their land, or obtaining farm loans.

Red entries recorded against 232 farmers

The order was issued days after Haryana told the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) that it had begun filing "red entries" against farmers who participated in stubble burning. As of October 14, 232 farmers had red entries logged against them. A meeting with the CAQM regarding enforcement measures was held on October 14, which was attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) from several districts.

468 fire occurrences between September 15-October 13

During the CAQM meeting, Haryana's Agriculture Department reported that 468 fire occurrences were identified between September 15 and October 13, as per ISRO protocol. However, in 173 cases, no fires were located on the ground, and in four cases, the fires were on non-agricultural property or were caused by garbage burning. In 43 cases, verification was still underway.

Efforts by Haryana government to combat stubble burning

To combat stubble burning, Haryana has deployed 3,224 nodal officers. Since 2018-19, the state has also provided farmers with roughly ₹lakh Crop Residue Management (CRM) equipment at a subsidized rate. In addition, an incentive of ₹1,000 per acre is being paid for the use of CRM equipment, while ₹500 per acre is provided for carrying paddy crop residue to cowsheds.