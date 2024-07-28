3 students dead after flooding in Delhi coaching center basement
Three students died on Saturday after being trapped in a flooded basement at Rau's IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of Delhi. The victims, two females and one male, were among 30 students present when heavy rain caused the basement to flood. The Delhi Fire Department said it received a call from the coaching center at around 7:00pm about the flooded and waterlogged basement. "We are investigating how the entire basement was flooded," DCP M Harshavardhan said.
Rescue operations underway, bodies recovered
The bodies of the female students were recovered hours after rescue operations began, with the male student's body found later in the night. Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Central Delhi) M Harshavardhan confirmed that "the bodies have been sent to the hospital for further legal action." He also urged students not to hamper rescue services by gathering at the site. Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg noted that about 7 feet of water remained in the basement and rescue operations were ongoing.
What preliminary investigation found
A preliminary inquiry suggested that the center had a library where several students were present. After the basement flooded, ropes were utilized to free the trapped students, but the floating furniture at the coaching center made the rescue effort more difficult, officials said. DCP Harshavardhan said it appeared that the basement got flooded flooded quickly, trapping some people inside. The victims have been identified as Tania Soni (25), Shreya Yadav (25), and Nevin Dalwin (28), according to India Today.
Inquiry initiated, protests erupt over negligence
Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi has called for a magisterial inquiry into the incident and requested a report within 24 hours. She assured that anyone found guilty would not be spared. The tragedy has sparked widespread protests, with hundreds of students and locals demanding action against the coaching center and authorities for negligence. This incident follows closely on the heels of another tragedy where a civil service aspirant was electrocuted in Patel Nagar, West Delhi.