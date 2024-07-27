In short Simplifying... In short In Jharkhand, a clash between police and tribal students resulted in 15 injuries.

The conflict arose when police entered a campus to investigate an alleged abduction, leading to a confrontation with students.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims the police were there to suppress a planned protest against Bangladeshi infiltration, a claim the police deny. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Clash between tribal students and police

Jharkhand: 15 injured in clash between police, tribal students

By Chanshimla Varah 06:28 pm Jul 27, 202406:28 pm

What's the story Over 15 people, including six police personnel, were injured in a clash between tribal students and police at KKM College in Jharkhand's Pakur district, PTI reported. The clash occurred on Friday night, when a police squad arrived to the college campus to investigate an abduction case. Hostel students allege that around 10 of their peers were severely beaten by the police and are now receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Allegations

Students allege police brutality, demand action

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed that the police forcefully entered the campus despite objections and discouraged political activities. "They also spoke about our proposed rally and said students should not indulge in politics," the student claimed. The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the police of brutally beating these students who were planning a protest rally against Bangladeshi infiltration in Maheshpur area. The party has also demanded action against the officers involved in this incident.

Official statement

Police superintendent denies connection to planned rally

Refuting the BJP's claim, Pakur Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar clarified that the incident was unrelated to the planned rally by the Adivasi Chatra Sangh. "The Town police station on Friday night received information from a parent that his son has been abducted and he is being taken toward Tinpahar area. The boy's mobile tower location was traced to around KKM College," Kumar explained.

Escalation

Confrontation escalates, additional police force attacked

According to Superintendent Kumar, a heated exchange with a hostel inmate about suspicious activity related to the abduction case escalated the situation. The student returned with others armed with hockey sticks and lathis, attacking the officers and damaging their vehicle. An additional police force led by Town police station in-charge Anup Raushan Bhengra was also attacked upon arrival at the college campus, resulting in six more officers being injured.