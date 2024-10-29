Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent anti-terror operation in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces neutralized two terrorists suspected to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammad group.

The operation, which also resulted in the unfortunate loss of an Army dog, Phantom, was part of a response to a series of terror attacks in the region.

Government officials have condemned these attacks, vowing to avenge every innocent life lost and promising severe consequences for those responsible. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The operation was resumed on Tuesday morning

J&K: Second terrorist neutralized in Akhnoor during anti-terror ops

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:52 am Oct 29, 202409:52 am

What's the story Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir neutralized two terrorists in an operation in the Akhnoor sector. The operation was resumed on Tuesday morning after an army convoy was attacked near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday. Three terrorists opened fire on an army ambulance, part of the convoy, at around 6:30am. After troops retaliated, the attackers fled toward a nearby forest.

Encounter details

Encounter in Akhnoor sector: Two terrorists killed

The encounter occurred in a village in the Akhnoor sector, where security forces, including special forces and NSG commandos, launched a counter-terror operation. One terrorist was killed on Monday evening, with his body and weapon recovered. The second terrorist was gunned down as the operation continued into Tuesday morning. The terrorists were hiding near the Assan temple in Jogwan village, Khour.

Operation losses

Army dog killed, surveillance intensified in operation

During the operation, a four-year-old Army dog named Phantom was killed by gunfire. The Army deployed four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and to strengthen the cordon around the attack site. Helicopters were used to locate the hiding terrorists in the jungle area. The three terrorists are believed to have infiltrated from across the border the night before the attack.

Terrorist links

Terrorists suspected to be linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad

The terrorists were suspected to be linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group and wore clothes similar to army combat fatigues. The presence of heavily armed terrorists was first reported by villagers near Asan temple in Khour's Battal area. The Jammu and Kashmir Police later clarified reports of all three terrorists being neutralized were incorrect. This incident comes after a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir over two weeks, which left over a dozen dead.

Official statements

Government officials condemn recent terror attacks

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed that "every drop of innocent blood spilt in the valley would be avenged." Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned these acts as "despicable" and assured that those responsible would face severe consequences from security forces. These statements come after a spate of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir over two weeks, killing over a dozen.