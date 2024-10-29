J&K: Second terrorist neutralized in Akhnoor during anti-terror ops
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir neutralized two terrorists in an operation in the Akhnoor sector. The operation was resumed on Tuesday morning after an army convoy was attacked near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday. Three terrorists opened fire on an army ambulance, part of the convoy, at around 6:30am. After troops retaliated, the attackers fled toward a nearby forest.
Encounter in Akhnoor sector: Two terrorists killed
The encounter occurred in a village in the Akhnoor sector, where security forces, including special forces and NSG commandos, launched a counter-terror operation. One terrorist was killed on Monday evening, with his body and weapon recovered. The second terrorist was gunned down as the operation continued into Tuesday morning. The terrorists were hiding near the Assan temple in Jogwan village, Khour.
Army dog killed, surveillance intensified in operation
During the operation, a four-year-old Army dog named Phantom was killed by gunfire. The Army deployed four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and to strengthen the cordon around the attack site. Helicopters were used to locate the hiding terrorists in the jungle area. The three terrorists are believed to have infiltrated from across the border the night before the attack.
Terrorists suspected to be linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad
The terrorists were suspected to be linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group and wore clothes similar to army combat fatigues. The presence of heavily armed terrorists was first reported by villagers near Asan temple in Khour's Battal area. The Jammu and Kashmir Police later clarified reports of all three terrorists being neutralized were incorrect. This incident comes after a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir over two weeks, which left over a dozen dead.
Government officials condemn recent terror attacks
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed that "every drop of innocent blood spilt in the valley would be avenged." Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned these acts as "despicable" and assured that those responsible would face severe consequences from security forces. These statements come after a spate of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir over two weeks, killing over a dozen.