Over 150 injured in Kerala temple festival firecracker accident
A firecracker mishap at the Anjootambalam Veerarkavu Temple in Kerala's Kasaragod during the Theyyam festival has left over 150 injured. The incident occurred late Monday night when a spark from a firework display set ablaze a nearby storage shed filled with more fireworks. This resulted in an explosion and subsequent fire, triggering widespread panic among attendees.
Eyewitness accounts detail chaos and panic
Eyewitnesses recounted the scene was chaotic, with a loud blast and a ball of fire. "It started with a loud blast, and then we saw a ball of fire. Soon, there was panic," said Priyesh, an attendee at the festival. Emergency services were immediately alerted and rushed the injured to hospitals in Kasaragod, Kannur, and Mangaluru for treatment.
Watch: Accident during a temple festival
Temple officials detained, investigation underway
In the wake of the incident, local authorities including District Collector Impashekhar and senior police officials reached the spot to take control of the situation. The Kerala Police have also detained the temple president and secretary for questioning in connection with the case. Preliminary reports indicate that the fireworks display was held without proper permission, prompting a case to be registered against the accused.
Kerala government restricts firecracker use following incident
In light of the accident and similar incidents, the Kerala government had also issued an order restricting the use of firecrackers during major festivals like Diwali, Christmas, and New Year. From now on, only green crackers will be permitted for sale in the state. The decision highlights the continued concerns over safety measures during public celebrations involving fireworks.