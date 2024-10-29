Summarize Simplifying... In short A firecracker accident at a temple festival in Kerala resulted in over 150 injuries, leading to an immediate response from emergency services and an ongoing investigation into the temple officials.

The incident has prompted the Kerala government to restrict the use of firecrackers at major festivals, permitting only the sale of green crackers to ensure public safety during celebrations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident occurred late Monday night

Over 150 injured in Kerala temple festival firecracker accident

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:27 am Oct 29, 202409:27 am

What's the story A firecracker mishap at the Anjootambalam Veerarkavu Temple in Kerala's Kasaragod during the Theyyam festival has left over 150 injured. The incident occurred late Monday night when a spark from a firework display set ablaze a nearby storage shed filled with more fireworks. This resulted in an explosion and subsequent fire, triggering widespread panic among attendees.

Witness reports

Eyewitness accounts detail chaos and panic

Eyewitnesses recounted the scene was chaotic, with a loud blast and a ball of fire. "It started with a loud blast, and then we saw a ball of fire. Soon, there was panic," said Priyesh, an attendee at the festival. Emergency services were immediately alerted and rushed the injured to hospitals in Kasaragod, Kannur, and Mangaluru for treatment.

Twitter Post

Watch: Accident during a temple festival

Legal proceedings

Temple officials detained, investigation underway

In the wake of the incident, local authorities including District Collector Impashekhar and senior police officials reached the spot to take control of the situation. The Kerala Police have also detained the temple president and secretary for questioning in connection with the case. Preliminary reports indicate that the fireworks display was held without proper permission, prompting a case to be registered against the accused.

Safety measures

Kerala government restricts firecracker use following incident

In light of the accident and similar incidents, the Kerala government had also issued an order restricting the use of firecrackers during major festivals like Diwali, Christmas, and New Year. From now on, only green crackers will be permitted for sale in the state. The decision highlights the continued concerns over safety measures during public celebrations involving fireworks.