Modi makes podcast debut with Nikhil Kamath; discusses childhood, politics
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first appearance on a podcast, "People by WTF," in a two-hour conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.
The discussion covered various aspects of the prime minister's life, including his early years, education, political competition, handling stress, his early days as Gujarat chief minister and how he handled the Godhra incident, and risk management abilities.
Personal reflections
PM Modi shares childhood anecdotes, leadership challenges
Recalling his childhood days, PM Modi told the nervous Kamath how he used to wash his family's clothes in exchange for permission to visit the local pond.
Later on, when he became the CM, he said he wanted to invite his friends to live with him at the CM residence, but his friends began seeing him as a leader, which he "didn't enjoy."
"I was trying to find my friends in them, but they saw me as CM," he said.
Political journey
PM Modi discusses political intentions, recounts Godhra incident
PM Modi stressed that while humans can err, they shouldn't do so with malice.
He said, "I am a human, I may make mistakes, but I will not make mistakes with bad intentions. Everyone makes mistakes, including me. After all, I am a human being, not some God."
The PM also narrated his experience as a newly-elected MLA during the February 24, 2002 Godhra incident.
He spoke about taking a risky helicopter ride to reach Godhra and seeing painful scenes.
Twitter Post
Watch the podcast here
An enjoyable conversation with @nikhilkamathcio, covering various subjects. Do watch... https://t.co/5Q2RltbnRW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2025
Diplomatic dialogue
PM Modi recalls exchange with Chinese President Xi Jinping
The prime minister also shared an interesting exchange with Chinese President Xi Jinping from 2014.
He recalled that during a courtesy call, Xi expressed his desire to visit Gujarat and Vadnagar because of a historical connection with Chinese philosopher Hiuen Tsang.
The podcast episode was intended to draw parallels between politics and entrepreneurship. It created a lot of buzz online ahead of its release, with social media users speculating PM Modi's appearance after a teaser clip with his signature laughter.
Social media reaction
Nation first ideology
Speaking about his ideology, the prime minister stated that it is always to put the nation first.
"I am not the kind of person who changes his stance as per his convenience. I have grown up believing in only one (kind of) ideology. If I were to describe my ideology in a few words, I would say, 'Nation first.' I am ready to leave old things and embrace new ones. However, the condition is always, 'nation first'," he said.