What's the story

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragic stampede that took place in Tirupati on January 8.

The incident, which happened during the Vaikuntha Ekadashi ticket distribution, claimed six lives and injured 40 devotees.

In his statement, Naidu said, "A Judicial inquiry will be ordered into the incident to submit a detailed report."