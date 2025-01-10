Delhi Police identify Class 12 student behind 23 bomb threats
What's the story
The last 23 bomb threat emails sent to different schools in the national capital have been traced to a class 12 student, the Delhi Police have said.
According to police, he sent the emails as he didn't want to appear for exams.
He had sent at least six bomb threat emails, each of which targeted a different school other than his own.
He also constantly tagged many schools on the mail to escape suspicion, according to officials.
Past incidents
Previous bomb threats linked to students seeking exam delays
The revelation comes after earlier investigations had found that students were behind bomb threats to at least three other Delhi schools.
In previous cases, two siblings admitted to sending bomb threats to schools in order to delay exams. They were allegedly inspired by similar past cases.
After their confession, the siblings were let off after their parents were given a stern warning by authorities.
Threat impact
Recent bomb threats disrupt Delhi school operations
In one such bomb threat, a Delhi school received an email in December demanding $100,000 or they would detonate in 72 hours.
In a single week of December, 82 schools were threatened, some even mentioning "bomb vests."
Since May, over 50 threat emails have been sent to not just schools, but even hospitals, airports, and airlines in the city.
Email details
Threat emails criticize security measures, exploit exam schedules
Several Delhi schools recently received bomb threat emails claiming explosives were planted on their premises.
The emails criticized the schools' lax bag checks and demonstrated detailed knowledge of exam schedules and student movements.
The threats targeted prominent institutions including Delhi Public School locations, Blue Bells, and Tagore International.
Last year alone saw over a hundred similar hoax threats to schools in the region.