The last 23 bomb threat emails sent to different schools in the national capital have been traced to a class 12 student, the Delhi Police have said.

According to police, he sent the emails as he didn't want to appear for exams.

He had sent at least six bomb threat emails, each of which targeted a different school other than his own.

He also constantly tagged many schools on the mail to escape suspicion, according to officials.