The weather also impacted the city's air quality, which improved but remained in the 'poor' category, leading to the revocation of Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan.

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory on Thursday

Delhi airport issues advisory, trains delayed amid low visibility

What's the story The Delhi Airport issued an advisory on Thursday in view of low visibility conditions. However, despite the fog, flight operations remained unaffected. Passengers were advised to contact their airlines for updated flight information. IndiGo Airlines cautioned travelers about potential flight schedule impacts due to expected low visibility in Delhi. They recommended checking flight status before heading to the airport.

Train delays

Foggy conditions disrupt train services in Delhi

Train services were also hit as 18 trains ran late on Thursday. Some trains were delayed by over 200 minutes. On Wednesday, 20 trains were delayed due to foggy conditions. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted moderate fog at most places and dense fog at isolated places in the morning. Light rain was expected toward evening and night, with shallow fog predicted during this time.

Commuter advisory

Weather conditions impact Delhi's transportation routes

The weather conditions affected airports, highways, and railway routes. Commuters were advised to use fog lights while driving. On Wednesday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved but remained in the 'poor' category. The improvement came after light rain earlier this week. The Central government's air quality monitoring panel revoked Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to better air quality.

AQI update

Air quality measures adjusted in response to weather conditions

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said actions under Stages I, II, and III would continue to prevent further deterioration of air quality. Delhi's AQI improved to 369 ('Very Poor') at 4:00pm on Tuesday and remained at 333 on Wednesday morning. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorizes AQI levels from 'good' to 'severe plus.' An AQI between 301-400 is 'very poor' and above 450 is 'severe plus.'