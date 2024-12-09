Summarize Simplifying... In short A trafficker, Zaidi, who lured Indians with job offers abroad and forced them into cybercrime, has been arrested after a 2,500km chase.

The victims were trafficked to Thailand and Laos, where they were coerced into running online scams for Chinese companies.

Zaidi was wanted for human trafficking

Trafficker who forced Indians into cybercrime arrested after 2,500km chase

By Snehil Singh 10:42 am Dec 09, 202410:42 am

What's the story Kamran Haider alias Zaidi has been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell near Nampally Railway Station in Hyderabad. The arrest was made after a relentless 2,500-kilometer chase across multiple states. Zaidi was wanted for trafficking young Indian men to Southeast Asia and forcing them into cyber crimes through a consultancy firm named Ali International Services.

Crime details

Zaidi's operation and victim exploitation

Zaidi's racket promised jobs abroad through his consultancy firm, Ali International Services. But instead of jobs, he trafficked people to Thailand and Laos. On reaching these countries, victims' passports were seized and they were forced to work for Chinese companies running online scams on Indians, Europeans, and Americans. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of ₹2 lakh for information leading to Zaidi's arrest.

Scam revelation

Scam exposed following victim's complaint

The scam came to light after Naresh Lakhavath filed a complaint in Delhi on May 27. Lakhavath alleged that he was duped by Ali International Services with job offers in Thailand and Laos. The case was subsequently handed over to the NIA, which named Zaidi and his accomplices—Manzoor Alam alias Guddu, Sahil, Ashish alias Akhil, and Pawan Yadav alias Afzal—as key conspirators in the racket.

Arrest operation

Zaidi's arrest marks end of multi-state operation

These people trafficked vulnerable Indians to the Golden Triangle Region where they were forced into cyber fraud operations. The investigation found that victims were poorly treated and money was extorted through cryptocurrency from them if they tried to escape. Zaidi evaded capture by frequently changing locations across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. His arrest on December 7 ended a coordinated operation of multiple police teams tracing him across states.