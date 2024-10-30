Hyderabad's month-long ban on public gatherings 'anti-Hindu': BJP leader
The Hyderabad Police have banned public gatherings, processions, and rallies in the city limits for a month. The restriction, effective from October 27 and lasting till November 28, is intended to maintain public order and peace. The decision was taken on the basis of intelligence reports indicating possible disturbances. It bans gatherings of five or more people and display of images/messages inciting unrest.
BJP leader criticizes ban, alleges anti-Hindu bias
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya has slammed the ban, terming it an "Aurangzeb kind of move" and "anti-Hindu." He alleged that the Congress-led Telangana government stopped Hindus from celebrating their festivals. On X, Malviya posted a copy of the government's order and wrote: "On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras too, the Congress administration in Hyderabad stopped Hindus from celebrating the festival, without giving any valid reason."
Malviya cites past incidents, alleges denial of worship rights
Malviya further alleged that Hindus have been repeatedly denied their right to worship in Telangana under the current government. He referred to a previous incident in April when Hyderabad Police denied permission for a Ram Navami procession by BJP MLA T Raja Singh. "The anti-Hindu Congress...is now actively preventing the Hindus from celebrating their festivals," he added.
Restrictions issued under BNSS 2023, violators face prosecution
The restrictions were issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023. Under this section, authorities can issue orders to prevent harm or threats to public safety. The Magistrate and State Government can modify or cancel these orders, and affected individuals have the right to appeal. Violators of these restrictions will be prosecuted under applicable laws.