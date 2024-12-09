Summarize Simplifying... In short A UPSC coach, Dhayal, alleges assault by trainee IPS officer, Rahul Balhara, at a wedding, with the incident caught on CCTV. The police are investigating the allegations.

The incident occurred on December 6

UPSC coach alleges assault by trainee IPS officer at wedding

What's the story A Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) coach has accused a trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of assaulting him at a wedding in southwest Delhi's Kapashera. The incident occurred on December 6 and both parties have lodged complaints at the local police station. The coach, Vikas Dhayal, alleged the trainee officer hit him on the head with a glass.

Online outcry

Dhayal shares video of alleged assault, criticizes police response

Dhayal posted a video on X, displaying his blood-smeared face and clothes. He alleged authorities were reluctant to lodge a formal complaint until his post gained traction. "My report of a potentially fatal attack by IPS trainee Rahul Balhara that was clearly captured on CCTV went unanswered by the police," he wrote in the post.

Ongoing probe

Police confirm investigation into assault allegations

A senior police officer confirmed that both complaints are under investigation. "We are reviewing all of the incident's CCTV video. We first learnt that two people were having a disagreement when one of them struck the other with a glass," the officer said. The officer added that two distinct complaints have been brought to their attention and both accusations are being investigated.

Tragic dispute

Separate incident in Govindpuri leads to fatal stabbing

In a separate incident in Govindpuri, south Delhi, a dispute over an unflushed communal toilet resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man and injuries to two others. The victim, identified as Sudheer, was fatally stabbed with a kitchen knife, suffering wounds to his face, scalp, and chest. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His friend Sagar was treated and released while Sudheer's brother Prem remains hospitalized.

Arrests made

Family arrested following fatal stabbing over toilet dispute

The fight was between Sudheer's family and their neighbors who lived on the building's first floor. The fight started when Bhikam Singh's youngest son used the toilet but didn't flush it. Bhikam Singh, his wife Meena and sons Sanjay and Rahul allegedly attacked Sudheer and his friends. Bhikam Singh and his family have been arrested for inquiry and a murder case has been filed.