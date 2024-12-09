Summarize Simplifying... In short Over 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats, leading to swift evacuation of students.

This follows a recent Delhi High Court directive for a comprehensive action plan to handle such threats, amid rising incidents in the region.

This follows a recent Delhi High Court directive for a comprehensive action plan to handle such threats, amid rising incidents in the region.

Despite thorough searches by authorities, no suspicious items were found, and previous threats in the area have proven to be hoaxes.

The threats were reported to authorities at 6:15am and 7:06am

Delhi: Over 40 schools get bomb threat, students sent home

By Snehil Singh 09:39 am Dec 09, 202409:39 am

What's the story Delhi Police reported that over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email on Monday. Among the targeted institutions were Mother Mary's School, British School, Salwan Public School, Cambridge School, and Delhi Public School. The threats began with DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar. According to police, the email to DPS arrived at 7:06 am, while GD Goenka received its message earlier at 6:15 am.

Investigation underway

Search operations conducted, no suspicious items found

The school administration responded swiftly to the situation, ensuring students were sent home promptly as a precautionary measure. After the threats were issued, Delhi Fire Services (DFS), police, bomb disposal squads, and dog units thoroughly searched the school premises. A police official confirmed that no suspicious items were found during the searches until the time of publishing. The email threat had claimed multiple bombs were planted inside the buildings demanding $30,000 to prevent detonation.

Court order

High court directive on bomb threats

The recent bomb threats in Delhi schools follow a November 19 Delhi High Court directive instructing the local government and police to create an action plan within eight weeks to address such incidents. The plan includes a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) outlining the responsibilities of law enforcement, school administrations, and municipal authorities. The court underscored the importance of seamless coordination among stakeholders to handle such emergencies effectively.

Rising incidents

Recent bomb threats in Delhi region

The threats to the Delhi schools are the latest in a series of similar incidents in the region. In October, an explosion took place outside a CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar. Soon after, several other CRPF schools were emailed bomb threats. Over the weekend, three key locations in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow also received bomb threats that turned out to be hoaxes.