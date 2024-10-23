Summarize Simplifying... In short In a unique move, Uttarakhand police have announced a mere ₹5 reward for three wanted criminals, aiming to diminish their status and reduce public fear.

The police plan to circulate posters of the accused, Sahab Singh, Jasveer Singh, and Manmohan Singh, across the district.

The unusual move comes after a violent shootout

₹5 reward announced for 3 wanted criminals in Uttarakhand

By Chanshimla Varah 02:04 pm Oct 23, 202402:04 pm

What's the story In an unprecedented move, the Uttarakhand police in Udham Singh Nagar district has announced a reward of ₹5 for information leading to the capture of three absconding criminals. The criminals have been on the run since a violent shootout between two rival groups on October 12 in Jafarpur village. The confrontation resulted in around 40 bullets being fired and left eight people injured.

Statement

Low reward reflects criminals' diminished status: Police

The accused have been identified as Sahab Singh (Rampur), Jasveer Singh (Rudrapur), and Manmohan Singh (Dineshpur). Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manikant Mishra said the low reward amount shows how the criminals have lost their status in the eyes of law and public. "They think they can create fear, but their status is worth no more than ₹5," Mishra said. The police plan to put up posters of these offenders across the district to help nab them.

Impact

Initiative aims to reduce public fear

According to TOI, Sanjay Juneja, president of the Rudrapur city traders' union, said that by treating them as petty criminals, the police have reduced the terror often associated with them. Typically, bounties range from thousands to crores depending on the seriousness of crimes involved. For instance, in 2018, the Delhi Police had offered ₹3.6 crore for anybody who assist in catching the city's most wanted offenders or tracing thousands of missing and abducted individuals.