Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, admitted to the Supreme Court that 642 trees were illegally cut down for a proposed medical facility, contradicting earlier claims of over 1,100 trees felled.

He identified three officials responsible for the act, against whom legal action has been initiated.

The court emphasized the possibility of criminal action against these officials and questioned Baijal's response upon learning about the tree felling. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Saxena chairs the Delhi Development Authority

What Delhi LG told SC on illegal axing of trees

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:48 pm Oct 23, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has claimed that he was unaware that court permission was required to fell trees in the Ridge area. He made the statement in a personal affidavit filed ahead of a Supreme Court hearing. The court had earlier given a deadline of October 22 to Saxena to take action against Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials responsible for the illegal felling of trees.

Tree felling

Saxena admits to felling of 642 trees, not 1,100

Saxena, who also chairs the DDA, admitted that 642 trees were felled. This is in stark contrast to claims of over 1,100 trees being cut down. He further clarified that 174 of these trees were in non-forest areas. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a contempt case in this regard and has questioned Saxena about his knowledge and actions related to the tree felling.

Site visit

Saxena visited site for planned medical facility

The Lieutenant Governor had visited the site on February 3, where a medical facility for the Central Armed Police Forces is proposed. On this visit, he evaluated the project's importance but wasn't informed about the need for court permission to cut trees. Saxena alleged he only learned about this requirement on March 21 after a DDA application sought permission for tree felling.

Official accountability

Saxena identifies officials responsible for tree cutting

In his affidavit, Saxena named Manoj Kumar Yadav, Pawan Kumar, and Ayush Saraswat as the officials who instructed and allowed the tree cutting. He said that departmental and criminal action has been initiated against them. The court has directed Saxena to give details of remedial steps taken after he came to know about the issue.

Legal implications

Supreme Court emphasizes possibility of criminal action

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said criminal action could be initiated against responsible officers if Saxena agrees. The court also observed that some officials could be scapegoats as such permissions usually require higher-level approval. The bench inquired what Saxena did after being informed about the development in the matter, to which he termed the felling of trees as an unfortunate event.