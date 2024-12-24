Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite the recent rainfall, Delhi's air quality remains alarmingly poor, with an AQI of 401, falling under the 'severe' category.

The city, under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan, has implemented strict anti-pollution measures, yet the high PM 2.5 pollutants continue to pose a health risk.

Meanwhile, weather changes have also impacted north India, with more rain and intensified cold conditions expected after Christmas due to a western disturbance.

Delhi's AQI is in severe category

Rain fails to bring pollution down—Delhi's AQI at 401 'severe'

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:30 am Dec 24, 202409:30 am

What's the story Delhi's air quality index (AQI) continued to remain in the "severe" category on Tuesday, even after light rainfall on Monday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an AQI of 401 at 7:00am suggesting that pollution levels have not improved significantly. According to CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 401 and 450 is "severe."

Weather impact

Delhi's weather conditions exacerbate pollution challenge

The city's weather has further complicated the pollution issue. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 18.4°C and a minimum of 8.6°C, both below seasonal averages. Foggy conditions were observed early in the day with humidity levels between 79% and 95%. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted cloudy skies and light rain on Tuesday, with temperatures settling at a maximum of 19°C and minimum of 9°C.

Pollution measures

Delhi under strict anti-pollution measures amid severe AQI

The city continues to remain under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which entails strict anti-pollution measures, including a ban on construction activities and barring non-essential polluting trucks from entering Delhi. The air quality has been deteriorating since December 16, when it first plunged into the "severe" category. However, despite these measures, Delhi's air quality remains a health hazard due to high PM 2.5 pollutants.

Regional impact

Weather changes affect north India, more rain expected

Apart from Delhi, other parts of north India also witnessed weather changes due to light rain. Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh witnessed a sharp drop in day temperatures. Shimla and nearby areas in Himachal Pradesh also witnessed light snowfall, resulting in road closures. The IMD has predicted more rain in Delhi after Christmas due to a western disturbance interacting with a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. This weather phenomenon is likely to intensify cold conditions in the region.