Farmers in India are set to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march, demanding a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price, farm debt waiver, and other rights.

The previous protest was halted after police intervention resulted in injuries to 16 farmers.

The previous protest was halted after police intervention resulted in injuries to 16 farmers. Amidst heightened security measures, the farmers remain undeterred, with their spokesperson calling for unity and dialogue with authorities.

Farmers to resume 'Delhi Chalo' march today

By Chanshimla Varah 09:34 am Dec 08, 202409:34 am

What's the story Farmers protesting against the government's agricultural policies will resume their "Dilli Chalo" march on Sunday. The demonstration was briefly suspended two days ago at the Shambhu border after the police deployed tear gas to prevent them from going to Delhi at the Haryana-Punjab border. Sarwan Singh Pandher, a leader of the Punjab farmer group, said a contingent of 101 farmers will restart their peaceful protest around noon.

Pandher also said they have not received any message from the government for talks. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday stated that the government will not only fix the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at more than 50% of the production cost but also procure the produce from farmers. In anticipation of the resumed march, authorities have beefed up police presence at the Shambhu border. Barricades have been erected, and nails have been placed on roads.

The Haryana Police has also issued an advisory to media personnel, asking them to maintain a distance from protest sites and stop about 1km before reaching the Punjab-Haryana border. The farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for MSP, a farm debt waiver, pensions for farmers, and no increase in electricity tariffs. Other demands include the withdrawal of police cases against farmers and justice for the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims and the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

The march was called off on Friday after police action left at least 16 farmers injured. Reportedly, one farmer even lost his hearing ability in the tear gas shelling. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has appealed farmers to unite, saying they are exploited due to division. Tikait said they will hold talks with authorities over the ongoing protest.