Bihar driver, shot in stomach, drives passengers to safety
In a heroic act of bravery, Santosh Singh, a jeep driver from Bhojpur district in Bihar, drove five kilometers with a bullet wound to ensure the safety of his 15 passengers. The incident took place late on Wednesday night when Singh was returning from a tilak ceremony, PTI reported. Two armed assailants on a motorcycle chased and fired at Singh's jeep near Jhauan village under the Bihiya police station area.
Driver's quick thinking ensures passengers' safety
Despite being shot in the stomach, Singh kept driving to escape the attackers and protect his passengers. One of the passengers, Om Prakash Sah, recalled that Singh "kept driving for about 5km until the jeep reached a safe distance." The police were informed once they reached safety, and Singh was rushed to a hospital in Ara.
Investigation underway as driver recovers from surgery
Dr. Vikash Singh confirmed the bullet had badly damaged Singh's intestine, and he had to undergo a major surgery. While his condition is stable, he will be kept under medical observation for at least a week. Rajiv Chandra Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Jagdishpur, said Singh is out of danger but will continue to be monitored by doctors.
Police investigation reveals additional targets
The police have launched an investigation into the attack. Initial findings suggest that two other vehicles from the same convoy were also targeted. A pellet was recovered from one vehicle's tire. The SDPO mentioned that sketches of the suspects have been prepared and shared with local villagers for identification.
Motive unclear, family files complaint
While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, there is speculation that a mentally unstable person was behind it. The SDPO said locals didn't recognize the suspect shown in sketches as someone from their area. A forensic team and district intelligence unit are helping in the investigation. Singh's family filed a complaint with the Bihiya police station but didn't accuse anyone specifically, claiming no known enmity with others.