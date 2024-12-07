Summarize Simplifying... In short A brave driver in Bihar, despite being shot in the stomach, managed to drive his passengers to safety.

He is now recovering from major surgery, with police investigating the attack that also targeted two other vehicles in the convoy.

The motive remains unclear, with speculation pointing to a mentally unstable individual, and the driver's family has filed a complaint without accusing anyone specifically. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Singh was shot in the stomach

Bihar driver, shot in stomach, drives passengers to safety

By Snehil Singh 06:18 pm Dec 07, 202406:18 pm

What's the story In a heroic act of bravery, Santosh Singh, a jeep driver from Bhojpur district in Bihar, drove five kilometers with a bullet wound to ensure the safety of his 15 passengers. The incident took place late on Wednesday night when Singh was returning from a tilak ceremony, PTI reported. Two armed assailants on a motorcycle chased and fired at Singh's jeep near Jhauan village under the Bihiya police station area.

Brave escape

Driver's quick thinking ensures passengers' safety

Despite being shot in the stomach, Singh kept driving to escape the attackers and protect his passengers. One of the passengers, Om Prakash Sah, recalled that Singh "kept driving for about 5km until the jeep reached a safe distance." The police were informed once they reached safety, and Singh was rushed to a hospital in Ara.

Medical update

Investigation underway as driver recovers from surgery

Dr. Vikash Singh confirmed the bullet had badly damaged Singh's intestine, and he had to undergo a major surgery. While his condition is stable, he will be kept under medical observation for at least a week. Rajiv Chandra Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Jagdishpur, said Singh is out of danger but will continue to be monitored by doctors.

Ongoing investigation

Police investigation reveals additional targets

The police have launched an investigation into the attack. Initial findings suggest that two other vehicles from the same convoy were also targeted. A pellet was recovered from one vehicle's tire. The SDPO mentioned that sketches of the suspects have been prepared and shared with local villagers for identification.

Unresolved mystery

Motive unclear, family files complaint

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, there is speculation that a mentally unstable person was behind it. The SDPO said locals didn't recognize the suspect shown in sketches as someone from their area. A forensic team and district intelligence unit are helping in the investigation. Singh's family filed a complaint with the Bihiya police station but didn't accuse anyone specifically, claiming no known enmity with others.