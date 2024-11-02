J&K: 3, including infant, killed, as van falls into gorge
At least three people, including a 10-month-old baby, were killed in a road accident in the Chassana area of Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Saturday when an Eeco van skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Chamalu Morh near Chassana. The victims are believed to be from the same family.
Accident victims found by local volunteers
Local volunteers found three occupants dead on the spot. Four others were critically injured and rushed to the hospital. The private car was on its way to Chassana from Reasi when its driver lost control, police said. This accident comes after two other fatal incidents earlier in the week in Ramban and Reasi districts.
Earlier accidents in Ramban and Reasi districts
On Wednesday, a cab with a Punjab registration number fell into a gorge near Magarkoot along Jammu-Srinagar, killing the driver and a female passenger on the spot. Four Maharashtra passengers were critically injured and rescued by police and locals. They were reportedly on a holiday in Kashmir. In another accident on the same day, two non-local laborers died when a dumper fell into a gorge at Gulabpura in Reasi district.