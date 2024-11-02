Summarize Simplifying... In short Three people, including an infant, tragically lost their lives when a van fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir.

This incident follows two other fatal accidents earlier in the week in the same region, where a cab and a dumper also fell into gorges, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.

These unfortunate events highlight the need for increased road safety measures in the area.

The victims are believed to be from the same family

J&K: 3, including infant, killed, as van falls into gorge

By Chanshimla Varah 12:45 pm Nov 02, 202412:45 pm

What's the story At least three people, including a 10-month-old baby, were killed in a road accident in the Chassana area of Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Saturday when an Eeco van skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Chamalu Morh near Chassana. The victims are believed to be from the same family.

Rescue efforts

Accident victims found by local volunteers

Local volunteers found three occupants dead on the spot. Four others were critically injured and rushed to the hospital. The private car was on its way to Chassana from Reasi when its driver lost control, police said. This accident comes after two other fatal incidents earlier in the week in Ramban and Reasi districts.

Previous incidents

Earlier accidents in Ramban and Reasi districts

On Wednesday, a cab with a Punjab registration number fell into a gorge near Magarkoot along Jammu-Srinagar, killing the driver and a female passenger on the spot. Four Maharashtra passengers were critically injured and rescued by police and locals. They were reportedly on a holiday in Kashmir. In another accident on the same day, two non-local laborers died when a dumper fell into a gorge at Gulabpura in Reasi district.