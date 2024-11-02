Summarize Simplifying... In short Post-Diwali, Delhi-NCR's air quality has plummeted, causing health issues for 69% of families, including respiratory disorders.

To combat this, residents are adopting various strategies: 15% plan to temporarily leave the city, 9% will stay indoors consuming immunity-boosting food, 23% will use air purifiers, and some will wear masks outdoors.

Despite these measures, only a small fraction solely rely on air purifiers for protection. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

62% families reported burning eyes due to pollution

69% Delhi-NCR families have pollution-related health issues: Survey

By Chanshimla Varah 10:24 am Nov 02, 202410:24 am

What's the story A recent survey by Local Circles has found that 69% of families in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) are dealing with health problems due to rising air pollution. The study, which received responses from over 21,000 residents, found that many families have members suffering from various symptoms associated with poor air quality. These include burning eyes (62%), running nose/congestion (46%), breathing difficulties/asthma (31%), headaches (31%), anxiety/trouble concentrating (23%) and sleep difficulties (15%).

Pollution peak

Diwali night exacerbates Delhi's air quality crisis

The air quality in Delhi-NCR worsened on Diwali night, with the AQI touching a hazardous 999 in several areas. The survey highlighted that "many already having cough and cold and some even suffering or already suffering from respiratory disorders like asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the severe or hazardous AQI levels post Diwali are likely to make things worse."

Coping mechanisms

Residents adopt strategies to combat pollution impact

In the wake of deteriorating air quality, Delhi-NCR residents are employing different tactics. According to the survey, among 10,630 respondents, 15% plan to leave the city temporarily. Meanwhile, 9% plan to stay indoors and consume immunity-boosting food/drinks. Further, 23% plan to use air purifiers in addition to these measures. Some will continue their routine wearing masks outdoors, with 15% combining it with immunity-boosting food. Only a small fraction (23%) plans to solely rely on air purifiers for protection against pollution.