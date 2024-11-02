Summarize Simplifying... In short Mumbai Police are coordinating with Indian and US authorities to extradite Anmol Bishnoi, a high-profile criminal linked to 18 cases including the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Amidst this, allegations of Indian agents collaborating with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to spread terror in Canada have surfaced, which India has dismissed as baseless. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Anmol Bishnoi is currently in the US

Mumbai Police move to extradite Anmol Bishnoi after US alert

By Chanshimla Varah 10:15 am Nov 02, 202410:15 am

What's the story The Mumbai Police are on the lookout to extradite Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the United States. The move came after US authorities reportedly notified Mumbai Police about Anmol's presence in their country. On October 16, the police informed a special court about their plans to extradite him in connection with a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.

Criminal connections

Anmol Bishnoi linked to high-profile criminal cases

Anmol is allegedly involved in multiple high-profile criminal cases, including the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. He is also accused of supplying weapons for the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. In all, 18 cases are registered against Bishnoi. The National Investigation Agency had even announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Legal proceedings

Extradition process and potential custody transfer

The extradition process will involve coordination between India's Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, and US authorities. If the extradition is successful, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch will get custody of Anmol. The alert regarding Anmol's presence in the US also comes amid allegations by Canadian police that Indian government agents are working with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to spread terror in Canada. India has rejected these allegations as "preposterous imputations."