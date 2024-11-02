Mumbai Police move to extradite Anmol Bishnoi after US alert
The Mumbai Police are on the lookout to extradite Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the United States. The move came after US authorities reportedly notified Mumbai Police about Anmol's presence in their country. On October 16, the police informed a special court about their plans to extradite him in connection with a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.
Anmol Bishnoi linked to high-profile criminal cases
Anmol is allegedly involved in multiple high-profile criminal cases, including the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. He is also accused of supplying weapons for the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. In all, 18 cases are registered against Bishnoi. The National Investigation Agency had even announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his arrest.
Extradition process and potential custody transfer
The extradition process will involve coordination between India's Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, and US authorities. If the extradition is successful, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch will get custody of Anmol. The alert regarding Anmol's presence in the US also comes amid allegations by Canadian police that Indian government agents are working with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to spread terror in Canada. India has rejected these allegations as "preposterous imputations."