Summarize Simplifying... In short A man from Haryana, India, was discovered living undetected in a Brazilian airport for a week.

After failing to return to India, he attempted to fly to Colombia using a fake Malaysian passport, but was caught by immigration officials.

He was deported to Delhi, handed over to the Bureau of Immigration, and is now under investigation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The man was caught using a fake passport

Haryana man found living at Brazil airport for week unnoticed

By Chanshimla Varah 11:59 am Nov 01, 202411:59 am

What's the story A man from Kurukshetra, Haryana, lived undetected for a week at the Sao Paulo Airport in Brazil, News18 reported. He was caught when he attempted to travel to Colombia using a fake passport. The man, identified as Gaurav of Achanaicha village, had first flown from Delhi to Addis Ababa on a Visa on Arrival. He was to reach Bolivia via Sao Paulo but was stopped by security as he did not have a return ticket.

Undetected stay

Gaurav's journey and stay at Sao Paulo airport

He was then asked to return to India, but instead of doing that, Gaurav reportedly hid in the airport's transit area on an agent's advice. He kept changing places and ate at the food court during his stay. When he realized that he couldn't travel to Bolivia with his passport, he approached an agent for a new one. Within a week, an agent named Ali gave him a Malaysian passport under the name Sears Vargas Jesus Santos Ivan.

Arrested

Gaurav's arrest and deportation to Delhi

Gaurav then tried to fly to Colombia with this fake identity. However, at the immigration counter, officials learned about his illegal stay at the airport. He was taken into custody and deported to Delhi on flight ET-688. At Indira Gandhi International Airport, airline security handed him over to the Bureau of Immigration. After a preliminary interrogation, he was transferred to IGI Airport Police custody. An FIR has been registered against Gaurav under relevant legal sections and an investigation is underway.