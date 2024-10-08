Summarize Simplifying... In short Wrestling champion turned Congress politician, Phogat, has clinched a historic victory in the Haryana Assembly election, marking a significant win for the Congress party after 19 years.

Singh claimed many BJP candidates won in Jat-majority seats

'Jahan jaaegi satyanaash...': Brij Bhushan's 1st reaction to Vinesh's win

What's the story Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has reacted to Congress leader Vinesh Phogat's win in the Haryana Assembly elections. "Many BJP candidates have won on 'jat' majority seats... The so-called wrestlers in the wrestler's agitation are not heroes of Haryana. They are villains for all the junior wrestlers... If she (Phogat) used my name to win, it means I am a great man who helped her win...Wo jahan jahan jaegi, satyanaash hi hoga," he said.

Election aftermath

Singh dismisses wrestlers' protest, thanks Haryana voters

Singh also thanked the people of Haryana for their support. "Many efforts were made to mislead the people of Haryana in the name of protests by farmers and wrestlers. However, people have praised the policies of BJP," he added. Meanwhile, Phogat claimed her victory represents "the fight of every girl, every woman."

Historic victory

Phogat's historic win in Haryana Assembly elections

Phogat won the Haryana Assembly election from the Julana constituency, defeating BJP candidate Yogesh Kumar by 5,761 votes. This is a big win for the Congress party as it returns to this seat after 19 years. "This is the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight. This is the victory of every struggle, truth. I will maintain the love and trust that this country has given me," the wrestling-champ-turned Congress politician said.

Background

Sexual harassment case against Singh

To recall, Singh is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal involving several women wrestlers. The allegations sparked widespread controversy and protests by prominent wrestlers last year, leading to his removal as chief of the Wrestling Federation of India. Consequently, Singh was barred from contesting in the Lok Sabha election due to these charges. Despite the controversy surrounding Singh, his son Karan Bhushan Singh managed to secure victory on a BJP ticket from the constituency previously held by his father.