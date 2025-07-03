Modi receives Ghana's national honor 

"I humbly accept the award on behalf of the 140 crore Indians," he said in his speech. PM Modi thanked both the government and people of Ghana for this recognition. He added that shared democratic values would continue to strengthen bilateral ties between both nations. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called this honor a reflection of the close and growing ties between India and Ghana.

I thank the people and Government of Ghana for conferring ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ upon me. This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana. This… pic.twitter.com/coqwU04RZi

Historic visit

First Indian PM visit to Ghana in 30 years

PM Modi's visit to Ghana is historic, as it is the first prime ministerial visit from India in 30 years. The MEA said that this honor deepens the friendship between both countries and places a new responsibility on him to continue enhancing bilateral ties. Earlier in the day, PM Modi and President Mahama held wide-ranging discussions, deciding to elevate their relationship to a comprehensive partnership level during this five-nation tour.