Himachal: Over 1,000 vehicles stuck in Solang-Rohtang after heavy snowfall

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:06 am Dec 24, 202409:06 am

What's the story A fresh spell of heavy snowfall in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, has stranded around 1,000 vehicles between Solang and the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. The snowfall started on December 23, leading to massive traffic jams and trapping tourists in their vehicles for hours. Police launched a rescue operation, successfully relocating around 700 tourists to safe areas.

Weather alert

IMD issues cold wave warning for Himachal Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave to severe cold wave warning for Himachal Pradesh between December 23 and 26. The arrival of tourists to celebrate Christmas and New Year has worsened the situation. Meanwhile, Shimla witnessed its second light snowfall of the season on Monday, with nearby tourist spots like Kufri and Narkanda also receiving snow.

Tourism boost

Snowfall brings joy to Shimla's tourism industry

The recent snowfall has brought joy to Shimla, reviving the local tourism industry which has been struggling post-COVID-19. Tourists are extending their stays to soak in the wintry charm, with many calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime experience." Hemant from Rewari, Haryana, said: "The snowfall is such a beautiful sight. The weather is amazing... This is the first snowfall I've ever seen, and it's a lifetime experience for me."

Business outlook

Shimla's local businesses optimistic about extended tourist season

Local businesses in Shimla are hopeful for a longer tourist season, thanks to the magical winter spell. Pramod Yogi from Faridabad expressed his excitement: "The joy this snowfall has brought is beyond words... Watching the snowfall has been a thrilling experience." Despite the difficulties in Manali, Shimla's snow-clad beauty remains a magnet for those wanting a "White Christmas."