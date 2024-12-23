Summarize Simplifying... In short A Bengaluru tech worker was swindled out of ₹11.8 crore in a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam.

Fraudsters, posing as police and court officials, convinced him that his Aadhaar details were used for money laundering and threatened him with legal action.

The victim transferred funds for "verification purposes" before realizing the scam and reporting it to the police, who are now investigating this significant cyber fraud case. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The scam took place between November 25 and December 12

Bengaluru techie loses ₹11.8 crore in 'digital arrest' scam

By Snehil Singh 07:28 pm Dec 23, 202407:28 pm

What's the story A 39-year-old Bengaluru software engineer was duped of ₹11.8 crore in a "digital arrest" scam that took place between November 25 and December 12, 2024. The elaborate con started with a phone call on November 11 from someone claiming to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller alleged that the victim's SIM card, linked to his Aadhaar number, had been misused for illegal advertising and harassment messages.

Threat escalation

Scammers impersonate police, threaten victim with arrest

The scam escalated when the victim received another call, this time from someone posing as a police officer. The fake cop alleged that the victim's Aadhaar details were being used to open bank accounts for money laundering. The caller threatened physical arrest if the victim didn't cooperate with their so-called virtual investigation and insisted on keeping the matter confidential.

Coercion tactics

Scammers use video calls, fake court proceedings to coerce victim

The fraudsters then asked the victim to download Skype, where he was video-called by a man posing as a police officer. This impersonator falsely claimed that a businessman had opened a bank account and conducted transactions worth ₹6 crore using the victim's Aadhaar number. On November 25, another impersonator called him on Skype, claiming his case was being heard in the Supreme Court and threatening family arrest if he didn't comply.

Fraud reported

Victim transfers funds under duress, later reports fraud

Under the threat of legal action, the victim transferred a total of ₹11.8 crore in multiple transactions to various bank accounts given by the scammers. The fraudsters had cited fake Reserve Bank of India guidelines and demanded these transfers for "verification purposes." However, when they started demanding more money, the victim realized he had been duped and reported the incident to police on December 12.

Investigation underway

Police initiate investigation into significant cyber fraud case

A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and impersonation. The police have launched an investigation into this major cyber fraud case. The elaborate nature of the scam, with multiple impersonators and threats of legal consequences, marks a new level of sophistication in cybercrime tactics.