Khan was extradited from Rwanda

Lashkar terrorist extradited from Rwanda for funding terrorism in India

By Chanshimla Varah 02:03 pm Nov 28, 202402:03 pm

What's the story The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured the extradition of a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) fugitive, Salman Rehman Khan, from Rwanda. Khan is accused of providing funds and weapons to militant outfits in Bengaluru. The extradition was carried out as part of a covert operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s Global Operations Centre, in collaboration with the NIA and Interpol's National Central Bureau. He is the 17th accused to be extradited and deported in major NIA cases since 2020.

Charges

Charges against Khan include conspiracy, terrorism membership

Khan is charged with criminal conspiracy, membership in a terrorist organization, and providing material support to the Pakistan-based LeT. He is accused of aiding the supply of arms, ammunition, and explosives for terrorist activities in Bengaluru. The NIA registered a case against him in 2023 under the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and several terrorism-related provisions.

Twitter Post

Khan is a member of proscribed terrorist organization LeT

Investigation

Significant arms seizure leads to Khan's identification

The case against Khan originated after the Bengaluru City Police made a massive arms haul at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. Authorities seized seven pistols, four hand grenades, one magazine, 45 live rounds, and four walkie-talkies in a raid last year. The weapons were found to be part of a network aiding LeT operations. The NIA took over the case on October 25, 2023, and identified Khan as a key operative who transported arms and funds to Bengaluru-based terror modules.

Extraditions

Khan's extradition marks 3rd for CBI this month

Notably, this is the third extradition carried out by the CBI this month. On November 14, Barkat Ali Khan was extradited from Saudi Arabia on charges of rioting and explosives in Mumbai. Similarly, Raihan Arabikkalalarikkal was extradited from Saudi Arabia on November 10 on charges of raping a minor in Kerala. Since 2021, the CBI has coordinated the extradition of 100 fugitives through Interpol channels, including 26 this year alone.