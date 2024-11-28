Summarize Simplifying... In short Over half of the positions in India's Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry remain unfilled, with the Central Public Works Department also reporting a significant number of vacancies.

This issue extends beyond these departments, with nearly a million posts vacant across all central government ministries as of March 2023.

Additionally, over 5,000 teaching positions in central universities were unoccupied as of late last year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

DDA has 10,030 posts lying vacant

53% posts under Union housing, urban affairs ministry vacant: Government

By Chanshimla Varah 01:51 pm Nov 28, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Union Minister of State Tokanu Sahu has revealed that more than half of the sanctioned posts under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry are lying vacant. As of October end, 14,009 of the 26,574 positions remained unfilled. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) recorded the maximum number of vacancies, with 10,030 of its total 12,932 posts lying unoccupied—a vacancy rate of 77.55%.

Vacancy details

DDA and CPWD report highest vacancies

The DDA was followed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) with 2,671 vacancies out of its 9,703 sanctioned positions. However, Hindustan Prefab Limited, National Cooperative Housing Federation of India, and Rajghat Samadhi Committee had no vacant posts. Sahu provided these details in response to a query by Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha member V Sivadasan.

Broader perspective

Widespread vacancies across central government ministries

Notably, the problem of vacancies goes beyond the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. In March 2023, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had said that 9,79,000 posts were vacant across all central government ministries. Further, Union Minister Sukanta Mazumdar had said that 5,182 teaching positions were vacant in central universities as of October end last year.