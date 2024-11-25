Summarize Simplifying... In short A Bengaluru businesswoman named Jeeva, implicated in a fund misuse scam, was found dead at her home, leaving behind a note accusing Deputy Superintendent Kanakalakshmi of harassment.

Jeeva claimed she was humiliated, stripped, and asked for a bribe during an interrogation by the Crime Investigation Department.

The alleged harassment continued with Kanakalakshmi reportedly visiting Jeeva's shop and publicly shaming her. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The woman allegedly died by suicide on October 3

Bengaluru cop accused of abetting businesswoman's suicide

By Snehil Singh 01:38 pm Nov 25, 202401:38 pm

What's the story A senior police officer in Bengaluru is facing serious allegations after the suicide of a 33-year-old businesswoman. The Bangalore police have registered a case against Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanakalakshmi for allegedly abetting the suicide of S Jeeva. An investigation into the accusations is currently underway.

Death note

Victim leaves behind death note accusing officer

Jeeva, who ran a wood material shop and practiced law, was discovered dead at her residence. She left behind an 11-page death note where she accused Kanakalakshmi of harassment. After this shocking revelation, Jeeva's sister S Sangeeta filed a complaint blaming the deputy superintendent for her sister's tragic end.

Scam connection

Businesswoman's involvement in fund misuse scam

Jeeva was accused in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam, a case of misappropriation of funds meant for loans to Bhovi community members under a job scheme. The Karnataka High Court had allowed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to interrogate her through video conferencing from November 14-23. However, CID insisted on her physical presence for questioning.

Interrogation ordeal

Alleged harassment and humiliation during interrogation

On November 14, Jeeva appeared at the CID office where she was allegedly harassed and stripped. She was questioned about carrying cyanide and was asked for a ₹25 lakh bribe. In her death note, Jeeva wrote Kanakalakshmi refused to accept documents submitted by her in the process. The alleged harassment continued for days with Kanakalakshmi reportedly visiting Jeeva's shop and humiliating her in front of her employees.