Summarize Simplifying... In short A police team in Uttar Pradesh was attacked by villagers during a criminal's arrest, leading to the police firing in self-defense, despite official denial of any crossfire.

This incident follows a recent clash over a mosque survey in Sambhal, UP, which resulted in three deaths and several injuries.

Amidst these events, UP minister Yogendra Upadhyay emphasized the importance of adhering to law and order, regardless of societal status. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Fakruddin has 10 cases registered against him across districts

UP villagers attack police team during criminal's arrest

By Snehil Singh 01:30 pm Nov 25, 202401:30 pm

What's the story A police team was allegedly attacked by villagers in Chirchita, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday when the officers came to arrest a notorious criminal, Fakruddin, who was reported to be hiding there. The fugitive is a history-sheeter with 10 cases registered against him across Bulandshahr, Kaushambi, and Prayagraj districts. The villagers opened fire on the police team as they took Fakruddin into custody, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra said.

Crossfire confusion

Police retaliate, contradicting accounts of crossfire

In retaliation to the alleged attack, the police fired in self-defense after putting Fakruddin in their vehicle. However, Shikarpur Circle Officer Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan refuted this story. He said that "no cross-firing has taken place." Notably, despite his claim, one villager was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment in Bulandshahr. It is still not clear how he was injured.

In focus

Law and order in the state

Earlier on Sunday, three people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured during a clash that erupted over the survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Taking note of the incident, UP minister Yogendra Upadhyay said that "everyone has to live according to law and order, despite their class or status in society."