UP villagers attack police team during criminal's arrest
A police team was allegedly attacked by villagers in Chirchita, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday when the officers came to arrest a notorious criminal, Fakruddin, who was reported to be hiding there. The fugitive is a history-sheeter with 10 cases registered against him across Bulandshahr, Kaushambi, and Prayagraj districts. The villagers opened fire on the police team as they took Fakruddin into custody, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra said.
Police retaliate, contradicting accounts of crossfire
In retaliation to the alleged attack, the police fired in self-defense after putting Fakruddin in their vehicle. However, Shikarpur Circle Officer Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan refuted this story. He said that "no cross-firing has taken place." Notably, despite his claim, one villager was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment in Bulandshahr. It is still not clear how he was injured.
Law and order in the state
Earlier on Sunday, three people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured during a clash that erupted over the survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Taking note of the incident, UP minister Yogendra Upadhyay said that "everyone has to live according to law and order, despite their class or status in society."