Summarize Simplifying... In short A woman in Noida, India, was swindled out of ₹34 lakh in a 'digital arrest' scam, a growing trend where fraudsters use pressure tactics to extort money.

The police are investigating the case, which involved fake notices and allegations against the victim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned citizens about such scams, advising not to be scared and to be aware that no investigative agency conducts inquiries via phone or video calls. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The woman received fake ED notices

Noida woman duped of ₹34 lakh in 'digital arrest' scam

By Snehil Singh 01:29 pm Nov 25, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Cybercriminals posing as officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) defrauded a woman from Sector 41 in Noida of ₹34 lakh. The fraudsters threatened her with fake notices and a so-called "digital arrest." They falsely claimed a parcel was being sent from Mumbai to Iran under her name, containing five passports, two debit cards, two laptops, $900, and 200 gm of narcotics.

Scam details

Victim received fraudulent call, WhatsApp message

The victim, identified as Nidhi Paliwal, said she first got a call from the fraudsters around 10:00pm on August 8. Subsequently, she was sent a complaint on WhatsApp demanding ₹34 lakh. One of the accused even called her on Skype with their video switched off, furthering the scam.

Ongoing investigation

Police investigation underway, fake notices sent to ED

Inspector Vijay Kumar Gautam of the Gautam Buddha cyber crime police station confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The accused had also sent two fake notices to the ED with serious allegations against Paliwal. This incident highlights a growing trend of "digital arrest" scams across India, where fraudsters use psychological pressure tactics to extort money from their victims.

Public warning

PM Modi addresses 'digital arrest' scams in radio program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken on the issue on his Mann Ki Baat radio program. He had warned citizens about the psychological pressure tactics of fraudsters and advised, "Whenever you receive such a call, don't be scared. You should be aware that no investigative agency ever inquires like this through a phone call or a video call."