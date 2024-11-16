Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian-American Barai is urging the US and India to consider economic sanctions against Bangladesh, targeting its garment exports, if persecution of minorities continues.

He criticizes Bangladesh's government, claiming it's under military control, and expresses concern over external interference in the country's politics.

Former President Trump has previously condemned violence against minorities in Bangladesh and criticized current leaders for ignoring global Hindu issues.

Barai cited Trump's recent statement condemning violence against Hindus

Indian-Americans will urge Trump administration for sanctions against Bangladesh

By Chanshimla Varah 11:31 am Nov 16, 202411:31 am

What's the story Indian Americans are planning to lobby the incoming Trump administration and Congress to impose sanctions on Bangladesh. A prominent community leader and physician, Dr. Bharat Barai, expressed confidence that President-elect Donald Trump would take action against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Barai cited Trump's recent statement condemning violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh as a sign of his commitment.

Sanctions proposal

Barai advocates for economic sanctions, criticizes Bangladesh's government

Barai has proposed economic sanctions as a possible step to tackle the situation in Bangladesh. He suggested targeting the country's garment exports, which make up 80% of its business. Barai also slammed Bangladesh's caretaker government, headed by Muhammad Yunus, claiming it is under military control. "If their garment exports...are cut off, what will the people of Bangladesh eat?" he questioned during an interview with PTI.

International pressure

Barai urges US and India to consider sanctions

Speaking at the annual Diwali celebrations at the US Capitol, attended by over two dozen US lawmakers and Indian Americans, Barai spoke about efforts to engage the new administration and Congress. He urged both the US and Indian governments to consider sanctions if persecution continues. "If they keep harassing Hindus and minorities, India should also impose sanctions on them," he said.

Presidential stance

Trump condemns violence against minorities in Bangladesh

Earlier, Trump had condemned attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. "I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh," he had said. He had also criticized current leaders Kamala Harris and Joe Biden for ignoring global Hindu issues. "It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world...but we will Make America Strong Again," he had said.

Political interference

Barai expresses concerns over external interference in Bangladesh

Barai also raised concerns over external interference in Bangladesh's political situation. He hinted that people like George Soros and Peter Omidyar could be behind the attempts to undermine Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Barai also slammed what he called the influence of an "ultra-leftist woke lobby" in political affairs, adding he hoped they would either come to their senses or be sidelined.