Sunita Williams is currently stationed at the ISS

Sunita Williams wishes Happy Diwali from space, shares video message

What's the story Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who is currently stationed at the International Space Station (ISS), has sent her Diwali greetings to people across the globe. In a video message, she described the unique experience of watching the festival of lights from an altitude of about 418km above Earth. "Greetings from the ISS," Williams began her message, adding, "I want to extend my heartfelt wishes for a joyous Diwali to everyone celebrating today at the White House and across the globe."

Cultural reflections

Reflecting on cultural heritage and Diwali's significance

During her message, Williams fondly remembered her father's efforts to keep their Indian heritage alive by teaching her about Indian festivals. She emphasized the unique opportunity she had this year to celebrate Diwali from space, a testament to her father's dedication to instilling cultural values in their family. "Diwali is a celebration of joy as goodness prevails...Thank you to the President and Vice President for celebrating this special occasion with our community today and recognizing our many contributions," she said.

Twitter Post

Here's a look at the video

Prolonged mission

Extended stay due to safety concerns

Williams and her colleague Barry Wilmore have been at the ISS since June, after safety issues grounded their Boeing spacecraft. Despite SpaceX's Crew-9 rescue mission launch, neither astronaut is expected to return to Earth before February next year. This extended stay has posed unique health risks for Williams during her time at the space station.

Presidential acknowledgment

Diwali celebrations at the White House

Williams's message came on the occasion of a special Diwali celebration at the White House, which was attended by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The event was attended by Indian Americans from across the country. After the lamp lighting, Biden addressed a reception for the Indian American community. Williams thanked them for being a part of these celebrations.